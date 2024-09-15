Commanders vs. Giants: Time, TV, Predictions
The Washington Commanders are looking for their first win after getting blown out by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their first game of 2024. Washington will have a great chance of achieving this as they return home to Northwest Stadium to take on Daniel Jones and the New York Giants.
Here is all the information you need to tune into today's matchup with the New York Giants.
Commanders vs. Giants Kickoff Time
Northwest Stadium
Landover, Maryland
Sunday, September 15th, 1:00 PM EST
TV Channel
FOX - Chris Myers (Play-by-Play), Mark Schlereth (Analyst), Jen Hale (Sideline)
The game can also be watched via legal streaming platforms such as ESPN+, NFL+, FuboTV, DirectTV Stream, Hulu Plus Live TV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.
Prediction For Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants
These two teams seem to be on separate trajectories at the moment despite both the Commanders and the Giants taking lumps in their Week 1 games. The Commanders have entered their new era of football and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels will be looking to expand from his NFL debut. The Giants have gone all in on Daniel Jones, letting running back Saquon Barkley walk in the process, and that decision seems to have turned on its head. Jones struggled mightily against the Vikings and the Giants' defense couldn't stop Sam Darnold.
The Vikings could be seen as a better team than the Commanders, but the ceiling for the Commanders against a team who couldn't even stop Darnold should be worrisome for Giants' fans. With the Commanders making their home debut I will give them the slight edge as they get back to even on the year.
