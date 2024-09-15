Giants HC Details Challenge Playing Commanders
The Washington Commanders are taking on a divisional foe in Week 2 as they host the New York Giants to play their first home game of the season.
Washington is looking for a better result in Week 1, as their road contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers saw them get routed 37-20. On the bright side, the Commanders playing on their home field after rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels got his feet wet in the NFL should help them find that improved result.
For the Giants, there is a bit of a challenge in preparing for a team which was overhauled this past season. From the top to the bottom -- with the general manager, coaching staff and roster having a new look -- Washington looks different as a franchise. New York head coach Brian Daboll explained the challenges that come their way in terms of preparation for Week 2.
"In the early part of the season, it's like that, but now you add (Commanders Head Coach) Dan (Quinn), even though he was at Dallas, but he has different players on Washington than he had at Dallas. The quarterback is in his second start, so there's not a lot of tape other than you go back and there's plenty of tape that we watched at LSU," Daboll explained. "Again, it's still early in the season, so some of the preparation and the things that you go through, there's a lot of tape to sift through. You make sure you hit the big details."
Each week could look drastically different for the Commanders this season. There's potential for an element of surprise every game this season. Daniels, the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, will figure more out as the season rolls on. The team will further gel and find out how to bring results.
With a franchise reset, though, there are bound to be highs and lows. Gauging that as an opponent is incredibly difficult, so the Giants can only operate on what they know, which is very little about the current-look Commanders squad.
