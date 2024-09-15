Commanders Owner Explains Details Behind Stadium Naming Rights
In August, the Washington Commanders announced a stadium naming rights deal with Northwest Federal Credit Union. The stadium in Landover, MD, is now going to be called Northwest Stadium.
The agreement between the two sides runs through 2031 as an eight-year deal was signed. The naming rights are effective as the 2024 season. Commanders owner Josh Harris explained the details behind the decision.
"I think the more I learned about Northwest (Federal Credit Union), the more I realized that it was a partnership made in Heaven. We had the same vision," Harris explained. "Northwest is all about making the DMV a better place, having impact - a positive impact on the world - (and) having a positive impact on our community."
Since becoming owner of the franchise, Harris has made a clear-cut effort in trying to reconnect the organization with the local culture and city. He wants the franchise to be tied back to its roots, re-earning the support of the local fanbase.
Signing a deal with a company which also shares those same values is important as Harris and the new-look Washington franchise are looking to build a culture to try and turn things around in the DMV.
As a new era continues to get underway, it only makes sense the Commanders sign a new naming rights deal -- and it comes at a time in which Washington is looking to establish a winning culture. Led by No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels, there is plenty of potential for the team, and continuing to make intentional, forward-focused moves will help build a team around the young quarterback.
Keeping the community close to Daniels and the rest of the franchise -- a part of the reason the Commander signed the naming rights deal -- will only benefit the team moving forward.
