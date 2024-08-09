Commander Country

2025 NFL Draft Odds: Can Washington Commanders Land No. 1 Overall Pick?

The Washington Commanders may improve in 2024, but will that be enough to not land the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Caleb Skinner

Feb 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters (R) speaks during an introductory press press conference for Commanders head coach Dan Quinn (not pictured) at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 5, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters (R) speaks during an introductory press press conference for Commanders head coach Dan Quinn (not pictured) at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
It's a new era in the DMV as the Washington Commanders work to turn their recent fortunes around. New front office staff, new coaching staff, new roster, the works one could say have all gone into the organization working on becoming a respected team once again in the NFL.

A large part of the turnaround that is expected of the Commanders will hinge on the shoulders of 2024 second-overall pick quarterback Jayden Daniels, who the team sees as their franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Things won't necessarily improve drastically overnight for the Commanders even if Daniels is able to perform up to the level that we saw in college. Showing any signs of improvement will be a fantastic sign of things to come, but it might not be enough for the Commanders to quite yet escape the doldrums of the league.

According to For The Numbers, the Washington Commanders have the highest preseason odds to end up with the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with a 10 percent chance.

One could make a case that the Commanders having the highest chance at the first pick in 2025 is warranted, but there are teams below them that could make for a better case considering the direction that the franchises are headed in.

