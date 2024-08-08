New York Jets Star Praises Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is getting a chance to face off against a different opponent with his team at joint practices with the New York Jets.
One of the players he is going against at practice is Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner, who has emerged as one of the better young defensive backs in the NFL over his first two professional seasons.
Per ESPN reporter John Keim, Gardner told the media that he spoke with Daniels and told him "man, you’re going to be real good.”
That's certainly a lot of praise from Gardner, who has been First-team All-Pro in each of his first two NFL seasons. He was also named the 38th-best player in the NFL's Top 100 Players list of 2024.
Gardner's comments hold weight and it should give Commanders fans reason to feel optimistic. Washington has long sought a quarterback who could be a franchise player, and now the team might finally have its guy in Daniels.
Daniels and the Commanders are set to play the Jets at MetLife Stadium on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET.
