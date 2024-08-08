Washington Commanders Ready to Learn if Jayden Daniels is Ready for Starting QB Role
Washington Commanders No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels will get an opportunity to become the team's starting quarterback someday, but is that moment coming in a month in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?
That has yet to be determined, but he will play in Saturday's preseason opener against the New York Jets, and the Commanders will get a better idea if he's ready to take on that role when the games begin to count.
"Can Daniels handle the speed, physicality and nuance of the pro game right away? He's flashed poise, accuracy and playmaking ability in training camp, but he'll need to continue doing that in game situations against unfamiliar opponents," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox writes. "His performance over the next few weeks may decide whether offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury eases Daniels into the offense or allows him to open things up as he did at LSU."
If the Commanders don't feel Daniels is ready, they can turn to Marcus Mariota, who began the 2022 season as a starter for the Atlanta Falcons, but played last year as the backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.
Mariota has a lot of experience in 10 NFL seasons, and that could give him the edge over Daniels if he isn't ready to go right away.
