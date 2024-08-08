Commander Country

Washington Commanders Ready to Learn if Jayden Daniels is Ready for Starting QB Role

Jayden Daniels could be the Washington Commanders starting quarterback.

Jeremy Brener

Jul 26, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball during warmup before day three of training camp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 26, 2024; Ashburn, VA, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) passes the ball during warmup before day three of training camp at Commanders Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Washington Commanders No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels will get an opportunity to become the team's starting quarterback someday, but is that moment coming in a month in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

That has yet to be determined, but he will play in Saturday's preseason opener against the New York Jets, and the Commanders will get a better idea if he's ready to take on that role when the games begin to count.

"Can Daniels handle the speed, physicality and nuance of the pro game right away? He's flashed poise, accuracy and playmaking ability in training camp, but he'll need to continue doing that in game situations against unfamiliar opponents," Bleacher Report contributor Kristopher Knox writes. "His performance over the next few weeks may decide whether offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury eases Daniels into the offense or allows him to open things up as he did at LSU."

READ MORE: Washington Commanders Notebook: Offensive Line Problematic in Joint Practice with Jets

If the Commanders don't feel Daniels is ready, they can turn to Marcus Mariota, who began the 2022 season as a starter for the Atlanta Falcons, but played last year as the backup quarterback for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Mariota has a lot of experience in 10 NFL seasons, and that could give him the edge over Daniels if he isn't ready to go right away.

READ MORE: Washington Commanders Rookie OT Taking 'First Good Step' in Training Camp

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Dan Quinn Wants to See One Certain Thing At Commanders' Joint Practice With Jets

• NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Washington Commanders Going Into Preseason?

• New York Jets Coach Robert Saleh 'Excited For' New Washington Commanders Top Leaders

• Former Washington Commanders Tight End Lands With NFC East Rival

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News