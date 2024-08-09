New York Jets 'Thought Very Highly' of Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The Washington Commanders and New York Jets got their joint practice in the books on Thursday in preparation for their preseason game on Saturday.
While the Commanders are expected to play all healthy starters in the preseason game, the Jets are not.
While we're not expecting to see New York quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the field this Saturday, we will see Washington rookie Jayden Daniels, someone Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke highly of following the practice session.
"I know they love him," Saleh said of Daniels and the Commanders. "He's an impressive kid. We had a lot of - just going through the evaluation process of the draft and going over quarterbacks - I know our building thought very highly of him also, so they got a good one to work with."
And working with Daniels is exactly what Washington is doing as they work their way toward what will hopefully be a competitive unit, even in year one of what is considered to be arguably the biggest project in the NFL.
Spearheading that effort is general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn, two people Saleh says are highly qualified for the task of turning Daniels into a franchise quarterback and the Commanders into a respectable team.
"I don't know where it's come from, but I do know that I can speak with confidence that Washington is in really, really good hands with those two," Saleh said. "A lot of energy, a lot of juice, and it's going to be a collaborative deal and anytime you get good people working in a collaborative mindset, only good things will happen."
Quinn previously talked about how excited he was to do, 'hard (stuff) with good people', and Saleh believes that's exactly what the Commanders have in place to achieve what is unarguably a very difficult task.
