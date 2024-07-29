Commander Country

2025 NFL Mock Draft: Washington Commanders Take College Football Standout

The Washington Commanders could add one of the biggest names in college football to their roster.

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) warms up before a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) warms up before a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports / Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders are preparing for their 2024 campaign in training camp, but they also are looking towards the future at next year's NFL Draft.

Bleacher Report writer Brett Sobleski conducted a 2025 mock draft and had Colorado cornerback and wide receiver Travis Hunter to the Commanders with the No. 9 pick. Sobleski believes Hunter could play offense and defense on the next level.

"Benjamin St-Juste is set to be a free agent after this season. Hunter can pair with Emmanuel Forbes and give head coach Dan Quinn a play-making duo in his secondary, as he had when he was the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator," Sobleski writes. "Plus, the Commanders gain the added of benefit of using Hunter in some offensive sub-packages to complement Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson."

Hunter could welcome a new type of prospect to the NFL as someone who can play both offense and defense. It isn't common, but Hunter may start a new trend because he does have abilities to play cornerback and wide receiver.

Ultimately, Washington could kill two birds with one stone by taking Hunter, improving both sides of the ball.

