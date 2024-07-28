Commanders Notebook: Fan Presence Elevates Energy, Day 4 of Training Camp
ASHBURN, Va. -- The energy at Washington Commanders training camp this season has been high.
On Sunday, however, it got a bit higher as Commanders fans were allowed inside the team facility property for the first time to see their team practice for the upcoming season.
While Washington welcomed in the fans, the players on the field resumed their work of putting together a winning football team, and some interesting things unfolded in the process.
BACK TOGETHER
This weekend every team was in training camp. Some practiced Saturday, some on Sunday, but no matter what team you're a fan of, they were in action.
The Commanders did their activity on Sunday and fans lined up for miles (maybe not, but still, a long way) to see rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, star receiver Terry McLaurin, new head coach Dan Quinn, and the rest of the crew put on a show.
More importantly it was an opportunity for the team to show the fans what they've got cooking up for 2024, instead of simply relying on media witness accounts for that information.
Fans will also be on hand for the first day of padded practice on Monday.
DANIELS BOUNCES BACK...SORT OF
Perception is a beast, and the perception that Daniels is ahead of the curve as a rookie quarterback is one that has inspired a lot of excitement about his future as well as the franchise's.
On Friday, Daniels threw his first interception and had his first down day of camp.
Sunday, he had a better performance overall, but still had some misfires. Overall, outside of a werd hail mary drill, the quarterback completed 75 percent of his team drill passes and completed 100 percent of his attempts with the first team.
No interceptions, yet no touchdowns, but you'll take 75 percent completions every day of the week and look to build on that.
PLAY OF THE DAY
Daniels' final throw of the day was the best, and the best play of practice No. 4 for the Commanders.
Running a scenario drill where Washington needed a field goal nearing the end of the half - presuming the team is getting the ball back to start the next - and with limited time - Daniels came out and found receiver Olamide Zaccheus on two passes - one to the right, and one to the left.
The second one, on the right sideline, was the best because it showed the decision-making you want to see from any quarterback, the anticipation as the ball came out two steps before Zaccheus made his break, and the touch and placement as it landed exactly where the receiver needed it to in order to secure the ball.
Just a short time later the Commanders made their field goal, and if that's a true game scenario are going to get the ball back to start the second half down four instead of seven. An important swing and shift in favor of Washington.
