NFL Trade Idea: San Francisco 49ers Star to Washington Commanders?
The Washington Commanders have been thrown into trade rumors surrounding San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk for a while.
The Niners Pro Bowl wideout is seeking a new contract, but the front office hasn't been willing to meet his demands. Perhaps Commanders general manager Adam Peters can oblige considering he has been with the 49ers since 2017 and was part of the front office that drafted Aiyuk in 2020.
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Commanders could trade a first-round pick along with a sixth-rounder for Aiyuk.
READ MORE: Should Washington Commanders Trade DT Phidarian Mathis?
"Creating a trio of Aiyuk, Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson would immediately give the Commanders one of the best trios in the league," Ballentine writes. "The trade would allow Jayden Daniels to reunite with his former teammate. The two had good chemistry in their shared time at Arizona State before Aiyuk went to the NFL and Daniels transferred to LSU."
If Daniels and Aiyuk can form a strong connection in the NFL, it could give Washington that one supporting cast member that the offense needs. Terry McLaurin would still be considered the bread and butter, but adding Aiyuk gives them another dimension and it makes the unit that much scarier.
READ MORE: Best Quotes From Day 3 of Washington Commanders Training Camp
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Washington Commanders Secondary Communicating, Gelling In Early Days of Training Camp
• Mock Trade Sends Tennessee Titans WR to Washington Commanders
• Commanders Brandon Coleman Staying Ready for Training Camp Opportunities
• Washington Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes Getting Stronger, Says Dan Quinn