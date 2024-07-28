Commander Country

NFL Trade Idea: San Francisco 49ers Star to Washington Commanders?

The Washington Commanders have been long linked to San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk.

Feb 7, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) during a press conference before Super Bowl LVIII at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
The Washington Commanders have been thrown into trade rumors surrounding San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk for a while.

The Niners Pro Bowl wideout is seeking a new contract, but the front office hasn't been willing to meet his demands. Perhaps Commanders general manager Adam Peters can oblige considering he has been with the 49ers since 2017 and was part of the front office that drafted Aiyuk in 2020.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests that the Commanders could trade a first-round pick along with a sixth-rounder for Aiyuk.

"Creating a trio of Aiyuk, Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson would immediately give the Commanders one of the best trios in the league," Ballentine writes. "The trade would allow Jayden Daniels to reunite with his former teammate. The two had good chemistry in their shared time at Arizona State before Aiyuk went to the NFL and Daniels transferred to LSU."

If Daniels and Aiyuk can form a strong connection in the NFL, it could give Washington that one supporting cast member that the offense needs. Terry McLaurin would still be considered the bread and butter, but adding Aiyuk gives them another dimension and it makes the unit that much scarier.

