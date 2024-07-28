Mock Trade Sends Tennessee Titans WR to Washington Commanders

Commander Country

The Washington Commanders could add to their receiver room in a trade with the Tennessee Titans.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks (16) stiff arms Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA
The Washington Commanders are still figuring out how to deal with the loss of wide receiver Curtis Samuel this offseason.

Samuel signed a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, and that leaves a hole in the Commanders depth chart at receiver. An option to replace him is third-round pick Luke McCaffrey, but as a rookie, he may not be ready to contribute right away.

Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests the idea of trading a fifth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for a sixth-round selection and former first-round receiver Treylon Burks.

"The Commanders are a team that should be willing to give Burks a shot. They don't have much after Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. The Cardinals brought in Burks for a pre-draft visit when Kliff Kingsbury was head coach. He now works as the Commanders offensive coordinator," Ballentine writes.

Burks, 24, has gotten stuck with the Titans after the team signed DeAndre Hopkins last summer and brought in Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason. Burks still has two years left on his rookie deal and could thrive with a new change of scenery.

Perhaps catching passes from Jayden Daniels in the nation's capital is exactly what Burks needs.

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

