Mock Trade Sends Tennessee Titans WR to Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders are still figuring out how to deal with the loss of wide receiver Curtis Samuel this offseason.
Samuel signed a three-year deal with the Buffalo Bills, and that leaves a hole in the Commanders depth chart at receiver. An option to replace him is third-round pick Luke McCaffrey, but as a rookie, he may not be ready to contribute right away.
READ MORE: Commanders Notebook: Offense Struggles for First Time in Training Camp
Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine suggests the idea of trading a fifth-round pick to the Tennessee Titans for a sixth-round selection and former first-round receiver Treylon Burks.
"The Commanders are a team that should be willing to give Burks a shot. They don't have much after Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson. The Cardinals brought in Burks for a pre-draft visit when Kliff Kingsbury was head coach. He now works as the Commanders offensive coordinator," Ballentine writes.
Burks, 24, has gotten stuck with the Titans after the team signed DeAndre Hopkins last summer and brought in Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd this offseason. Burks still has two years left on his rookie deal and could thrive with a new change of scenery.
Perhaps catching passes from Jayden Daniels in the nation's capital is exactly what Burks needs.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
•Washington Commanders DT Jonathan Allen Makes 3rd Appearance on NFL Top 100 List
•Washington Commanders LB Bobby Wagner's NFL Top 100 Ranking Revealed
•Washington Commanders LB Frankie Luvu Describes Working with Bobby Wagner
•Washington Commanders OL Sam Cosmi Has Lofty Goal for Season