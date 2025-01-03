Commander Country

3 Washington Commanders Rules Out Before Dallas Cowboys Matchup

The Washington Commanders look to secure one final victory on the season.

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Jordan Magee (58) celebrates after the Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears on a Hail Mary pass with no time left at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have won four straight games. They've used the strong late-season push to secure a playoff berth. They did so with one final regular season game remaining.

Just before the four-game win streak, the Commanders suffered a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, which wasn't likely. Now, Washington has a shot at revenge as they are off to the DFW for a clash at Jerry's World.

With one last chance to snag some momentum in the regular season, the Commanders are also fighting to improve to the No. 6 seed in the NFC rather than the No. 7 seed. However, getting and remaining as healthy as possible before the postseason is just as important as one final regular season win.

Here are the game statuses for key Commanders players ahead of their regular season finale:

Out:

  • CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
  • LB Jordan Magee, hamstring
  • S Tyler Owens, ankle

Doubtful:

  • C Tyler Biadasz, ankle
  • T Cornelius Lucas, groin

Questionable:

  • RB Austin Ekeler, concussion
  • WR K.J. Osborn, illness
  • LS Tyler Ott, personal

The Commanders could be shorthanded as they look to cap off a 12-win season, though they need a massive win in a rematch against the Cowboys.

