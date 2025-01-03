3 Washington Commanders Rules Out Before Dallas Cowboys Matchup
The Washington Commanders have won four straight games. They've used the strong late-season push to secure a playoff berth. They did so with one final regular season game remaining.
Just before the four-game win streak, the Commanders suffered a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, which wasn't likely. Now, Washington has a shot at revenge as they are off to the DFW for a clash at Jerry's World.
With one last chance to snag some momentum in the regular season, the Commanders are also fighting to improve to the No. 6 seed in the NFC rather than the No. 7 seed. However, getting and remaining as healthy as possible before the postseason is just as important as one final regular season win.
Here are the game statuses for key Commanders players ahead of their regular season finale:
Out:
- CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
- LB Jordan Magee, hamstring
- S Tyler Owens, ankle
Doubtful:
- C Tyler Biadasz, ankle
- T Cornelius Lucas, groin
Questionable:
- RB Austin Ekeler, concussion
- WR K.J. Osborn, illness
- LS Tyler Ott, personal
The Commanders could be shorthanded as they look to cap off a 12-win season, though they need a massive win in a rematch against the Cowboys.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury Candidate For Bears Job
• Commanders Ready for Cowboys QB Trey Lance
• Commanders Hope For 'Dynamic' Austin Ekeler to Return
• Commanders' Marcus Mariota Integral to Jayden Daniels' Success