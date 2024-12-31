4 NFL Teams Tried to Claim Former Washington Commanders Defensive Tackle From Waivers
The Washington Commanders are looking to find late-season form as they are a playoff team again. They are 11-5 through 16 games. Ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons, the Commanders waived former second-round pick Phidarian Mathis.
The Alabama product never got his career kickstarted like many thought he would in D.C., and a tough defensive line rotation did him no favors. The 26-year-old was expected to covet heavy interest in the open market, and he did exactly that.
Mathis was claimed by the New York Jets. However, four teams put in a bid to claim the defensive tackle late in the season, according to Ian Rapoport.
"Phidarian Mathis was a popular player on waivers, as four teams total tried to claim him: Jets, Texans, Bengals and Lions. He landed with NYJ," Rapoport reported.
The 2022 NFL Draft pick appeared in 12 games for the Commanders this season, logging 17 total tackles. He will get a chance to join a once-elite Jets defense as they are set to have a rebuild and are looking to turn things around.
With Commanders star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen returning to the active roster, which wasn't expected at this point with his pectoral injury, the need for Mathis and the depth he provided was no longer there.
It'll be interesting to see how Mathis will fare in the Big Apple with a new and improved opportunity within a new system. For the few weeks prior to being waived, Mathis was a healthy scratch for the Commanders.
