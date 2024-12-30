Dan Quinn Praises Commanders After Win vs. Falcons
The Washington Commanders are back in the playoffs after a 30-24 win against the Atlanta Falcons clinched them a Wild Card berth in the NFC.
Commanders coach Dan Quinn was elated after the victory and gave his credit to all of the players for making it possible.
"They emptied the tank tonight, but there was a lot of joy, honestly. And just knowing they – I really thought this was a real demonstration of their connection. It got hard, it got behind. And over the last couple weeks there's been some moments like that and they coined the term 'our time', meaning that's a lock back in, that's a focus for that moment. And one of the things I admire so much about them is they're never out of the fight."
Even though the Commanders are officially in the postseason, Quinn knows there's still a lot of work left to get done before moving forward to the playoffs.
"I love coaching these guys, what they stand for. And so we got plenty to get better at and we'll work like hell to do that. There's plenty of things for us to improve upon this week, and that's where we'll dig back into heading into this week heading out to Dallas," Quinn said.
