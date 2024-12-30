NFL Playoff Picture: Where Are Commanders After Win vs. Falcons?
For the first time since 2020, the Washington Commanders are in the postseason after beating the Atlanta Falcons on Week 17's edition of Sunday Night Football.
Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture going into the final week of the season:
(1) Detroit Lions - bye
(7) Green Bay Packers vs. (2) Philadelphia Eagles
(6) Washington Commanders vs. (3) Los Angeles Rams
(5) Minnesota Vikings vs. (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Lions are currently at No. 1, but they have yet to lock that spot up. Their Week 18 matchup against the Vikings will determine who will be the No. 1 seed and who will be No. 5.
The loser of that game will play either the Buccaneers or Falcons, one of which will likely be the No. 4 seed. The Bucs will clinch the spot if they beat the New Orleans Saints, but if they were to lose and the Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta will win the NFC South and slot into the No. 4 seed.
The Rams are locked into the No. 3 seed with a win in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks. A loss and a Bucs win would flip them in the playoff picture.
As for the Commanders, a win against the Dallas Cowboys next week will lock them into the No. 6 seed, which avoids a matchup with the Eagles in the Wild Card round. A loss and Packers win would put them at No. 7 and send them to Philadelphia.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Eagles Win NFC East; Commanders Still Alive for Wild Card
• Mistakes Piling Up As Commanders Trail Falcons 17-7 at Halftime
• Five Questions Ahead of Falcons vs. Commanders