Commander Country

NFL Playoff Picture: Where Are Commanders After Win vs. Falcons?

The Washington Commanders are locked into the playoffs after a Week 17 win against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) defends during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Dec 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders safety Quan Martin (20) carries the ball as Atlanta Falcons cornerback Mike Hughes (21) defends during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time since 2020, the Washington Commanders are in the postseason after beating the Atlanta Falcons on Week 17's edition of Sunday Night Football.

Here's a look at the NFC playoff picture going into the final week of the season:

(1) Detroit Lions - bye

(7) Green Bay Packers vs. (2) Philadelphia Eagles

(6) Washington Commanders vs. (3) Los Angeles Rams

(5) Minnesota Vikings vs. (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Lions are currently at No. 1, but they have yet to lock that spot up. Their Week 18 matchup against the Vikings will determine who will be the No. 1 seed and who will be No. 5.

The loser of that game will play either the Buccaneers or Falcons, one of which will likely be the No. 4 seed. The Bucs will clinch the spot if they beat the New Orleans Saints, but if they were to lose and the Falcons beat the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta will win the NFC South and slot into the No. 4 seed.

The Rams are locked into the No. 3 seed with a win in Week 18 against the Seattle Seahawks. A loss and a Bucs win would flip them in the playoff picture.

As for the Commanders, a win against the Dallas Cowboys next week will lock them into the No. 6 seed, which avoids a matchup with the Eagles in the Wild Card round. A loss and Packers win would put them at No. 7 and send them to Philadelphia.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Eagles Win NFC East; Commanders Still Alive for Wild Card

• Mistakes Piling Up As Commanders Trail Falcons 17-7 at Halftime

• Five Questions Ahead of Falcons vs. Commanders

• Commanders Clinch Playoff Berth After Beating Falcons

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News