5 Questions Ahead of Commanders vs. Cardinals
The Washington Commanders are heading out west to face off against the Arizona Cardinals.
To learn more about Washington's opponent, we spoke with Arizona Cardinals on SI publisher Donnie Druin.
Q: What has the beginning of the season looked like for the Cardinals?
It's been about expected, to be honest. The Cardinals improved their offense but still had some questions on the defensive side of the ball, and much like last year, they've fought hard in each game. The biggest transition is the health of Kyler Murray as a full-time starter, and though they're 1-2, they pushed the Bills and Lions to the absolute brink in their two losses while also flexing their muscles in a win against the Rams. It's been encouraging, though the Cardinals now need to learn how to squeak out tough/close games in the second year of the Jonathan Gannon era.
Q: Marvin Harrison Jr. had that big game in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams. Do you expect him to have another breakout game against a weak Commanders secondary?
Harrison has been hot and could during his first taste of NFL action. With no preseason targets and playing time, the Harrison-Murray connection has been hit or miss depending on the week. Harrison has commanded a lot of attention with safety help, limiting some of his big-play potential. While it's tough to predict another breakout game like that, this could be the week things finally click for Harrison and his star QB - pending Washington's game plan, of course.
Q: If the Cardinals win, what’s the reason why?
It will come with mistake-free football. The Cardinals may see Washington's poor pass defense and opt to shift towards more of a pass-heavy approach, with places the game in Kyler Murray's hands more than it typically would thanks to Arizona's run-first mindset. If Murray can stay on schedule and avoid turnovers, the Cardinals should be tough to beat.
Q: What’s something people should know about the Cardinals that cannot be found in a box score?
The Cardinals are just outside of the top ten in team sacks defensively, but don't let that fool you: Arizona struggles to put consistent pressure on the quarterback. The Cardinals are without Justin Jones, Darius Robinson and BJ Ojulari due to injury in their front seven, and they're dead last in hurry percentage. Arizona also struggled to stop Josh Allen on the ground in Week 1, so containing Jayden Daniels will much easier said than done.
Q: What is your prediction for the game?
This has sneaky potential to be a game of the week, and there's storylines galore on both sides of the matchup. At the end of the day, I'll take Arizona's offense and the experienced quarterback at home in a close one.
AZ 28, WAS 24
