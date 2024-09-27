Commanders Coach Praises RB Brian Robinson Jr.
Even though he didn't have his best performance in Week 3, Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. is impressing the coaching staff.
"He's everything I thought he would be and more," Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said. "I think just a tough runner. We weren't able to get him going that much last week, but the tough yards, he got when we needed him. And he's a guy who can do it in the pass game, do it in the run game, and then his just competitive spirit day in day out is awesome. I mean, he is a leader on the field, the way he practices, the way he runs the football. He really inspires all of us and couldn't be more pleased with what I've seen so far."
Robinson had just 16 carries for 33 rushing yards against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this past week, which was 100 yards less than what he ran for the previous week against the New York Giants.
With Austin Ekeler out this week after suffering a concussion against the Bengals, Robinson is expected to have an increased role, and from what Kingsbury said, it looks like he will be a big part of the team's game plan against the Cardinals.
If Robinson can fulfill Kingsbury's words and have a strong game against the Cardinals, the Commanders may be rolling towards their third consecutive win.
