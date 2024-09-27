Commanders Jayden Daniels Reflects on Return to Arizona State
For Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, arriving in Arizona ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Cardinals wasn't just another stop on the schedule—it was personal. Returning to the place where his football story started, Daniels couldn't help but reflect on his time in the state. And even if you saw him back in 2019 you would have seen flashes of the quarterback he was to become at LSU, and now with the Commanders.
"It's my first time back in a while," the Commanders rookie said. "I'm able to just walk around here and relive some memories in my head."
It's a full-circle moment for Daniels, especially as Washington prepares for Sunday's game against the Cardinals while practicing on Arizona State's campus—the same field where he spent his first three college seasons. During his time as a Sun Devil from 2019 to 2021, Daniel completed 451 of 723 passes for 6,024 yards and 32 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions. After his stint at ASU, he made the decision to transfer to LSU.
At LSU, Daniels continued his rise, completing 502-of-715 passes for 6,725 yards and 57 touchdowns in just two seasons. His standout performance earned him the Heisman Trophy and solidified his spot as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Since his ASU days, Daniels has been thriving, first at LSU and now with Washington. In Monday night's game, he delivered an impressive performance in a 38-33 win over Cincinnati, completing 21 of 23 passes for 254 yards and two touchdowns. Daniels also added 39 rushing yards and another touchdown, solidifying his status as a promising NFL quarterback.
With his sights set on the Cardinals, Daniels' return to familiar ground was about something other than reminiscing. Though his college days were filled with unforgettable highlights, he isn't one to dwell on the past. "The main thing is to focus on the Arizona Cardinals," he stated, redirecting his energy to the game ahead.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Looking to Play 'Full Brand' of Defense vs. Cardinals
• Commanders Upset Bengals in Monday Night Shootout
• Commanders Fan Takes on Monday Night Football vs. Bengals