Analyst believes Commanders should consider Terry McLaurin trade
The Washington Commanders are approaching the end of their contract with Terry McLaurin.
While there's been a trade request from McLaurin that the Commanders haven't agreed to accept, Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox thinks Washington should consider trade offers if they are on the table.
"McLaurin will be a free agent next offseason, and if an extension doesn't seem imminent, the Commanders should go ahead and see what sort of offers they can get in the trade market," Knox wrote.
"If [Jayden] Daniels is really as talented as he seemed to be last season, he'll be able to make do with a receiving core headlined by Deebo Samuel, Noah Brown, Luke McCaffrey, Michael Gallup, Zach Ertz and rookie Jaylin Lane.
"Whatever draft capital Washington would get in return could be used to add more long-term pieces to the receiving puzzle."
Commanders could trade Terry McLaurin
The Commanders don't want to trade McLaurin, who has one year left on his deal. The Commanders could also use the franchise tag on him for the 2026 season if they choose to do so.
However, that only kicks the rock further down the road.
Washington needs to either extend McLaurin and make him a Commander for the remainder of his career or he needs to move on. It's in the best interest of both parties involved.
Washington has a great culture building and McLaurin has been part of it. However, this could come in the way of that fortifying itself for the future.
McLaurin remains on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) List with an ankle injury, but his teammates are getting ready for their return to the gridiron tonight as the team takes on the New England Patriots. Kickoff between the Commanders and Patriots is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and can be watched on WUSA locally. The game can also be streamed on the NFL+ app.
