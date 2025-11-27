Dan Quinn explains exactly how returning stars will change the Commanders offense

The Washington Commanders have been waiting weeks to get their full wide receiver room back, and it sounds like that wait might finally be over.

Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown are trending toward returning, giving Washington the kind of boost its offense has desperately needed.

With the passing game searching for consistency, their return could change everything for the Commanders moving forward.

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown (85) participates in warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

How McLaurin and Brown Return Sparks Offense

The Commanders have been operating without two of their top receiving threats for a large portion of the season, leaving the offense leaning heavily on Deebo Samuel Sr. and spot contributions from younger players. Now, with McLaurin and Brown on track to be back in the lineup, head coach Dan Quinn says the offense can finally return to its full identity. Quinn noted that having all three receivers active at once opens up the entire field.

“Yeah, it is one of the areas that we want to do because obviously Deebo is another factor in that. And so, when you have three in connection doing it all that is a difference. As opposed to watching for this one player doing this one thing. And that is what I look to see, you know, where Terry has a factor in that. Deebo has a factor in that. Who has got vertical shots, all three of them can now. So having the ability for Deebo now to play all the multiple spots, that is going to be an advantage as well. And so, Terry will be able to play both right and left as well. That is what we intend to do and then be part of the whole thing.”

With McLaurin’s route running and leadership, Brown’s size and versatility and Deebo’s dynamic presence, Washington suddenly becomes far harder to defend. Quinn emphasized that the return of these veterans helps restore timing, spacing and balance within the offensive scheme.

Nov 16, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Washington Commanders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) looks to pass the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter during the 2025 NFL Madrid Game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mariota Highlights the Matchup Advantages

Quarterback Marcus Mariota, who continues to fill in while Jayden Daniels recovers, made it clear how different the offense feels with McLaurin and Brown available.

“Yeah, I think being able just to create matchups in our favor and create advantages. We like our matchups with any of those guys outside and then add that on top of what Deebo and Zach can do inside, I think that creates a lot of versatility.”

Mariota also noted that having veteran receivers back makes the offense more comfortable in key situations, especially on timing routes, contested catches and deeper concepts that require trust. The return of McLaurin and Brown also helps balance defensive attention, which has tilted heavily toward stopping Deebo in recent weeks.

With both receivers trending upward, the Commanders may finally have the weapons needed to run their full playbook again. And for an offense looking to find its groove, this boost could not come at a better time.

