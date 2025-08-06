Commanders backup running back could shine in 2025
The Washington Commanders are home to one of the league's top backup running backs in Austin Ekeler.
While he struggled in his first season in Washington, Bleacher Report writer Alex Kay thinks he could perform well in his encore.
"Ekeler’s first season away from the Chargers was a mixed bag. The veteran running back wasn’t able to rekindle the massive rushing and receiving numbers he put up earlier in his career, but he did outperform expectations for a player effectively being drafted as an RB5 last year," Kay wrote.
"Although Ekeler missed five games during his initial Commanders campaign, he still put up a steady 132.3 fantasy points and proved he can still be an adequate starter when called upon—evidenced by finishing as the RB13 or better in three consecutive contests between Weeks 9-11.
"Don’t sleep on Ekeler again this season. While get back in the RB1 range, he’s a competent depth option who can slot into starting lineups any time Brian Robinson Jr. misses time."
Commanders could have bounce back year from Ekeler
Ekeler is expected to be Robinson's backup during the season even if seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt pushes for more snaps.
Ekeler provides a ton of experience as both a receiver and blocker on top of being a runner, which proves valuable to Washington's offense.
Ekeler and the Commanders are getting ready for their preseason opener against the New England Patriots, which is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.
