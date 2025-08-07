A Commanders rookie did something 'nobody would do,' and coaches noticed
To understand rookie running back Jacory “Bill” Croskey-Merritt’s passion for football, you have to go back to a season where he had absolutely nothing to play for. It’s a story that Washington Commanders offensive assistant Kliff Kingsbury says still stands out not just for its rarity, but for what it reveals about the young running back’s character.
Croskey-Merritt’s journey took an unusual turn during his time at Arizona, where he was ruled ineligible for the season. For most players, such a ruling is a cue to step away, redshirt, transfer, or wait for the next opportunity. But Croskey-Merritt did something virtually unheard of.
A Rare Decision
“He got ruled ineligible at Arizona and stayed and played scout team the whole year,” Kingsbury said. “Which is like, nobody would do that.”
With all the pressure that comes with college football, his decision to play scout team sends a loud message to anyone paying attention.
“So that tells you right there the type of passion he has for [football], and it shows up,” Kingsbury added.
And that love for football and his selfless commitment didn’t go unnoticed, and it's starting to pay off with the Commanders. Now in his first NFL training camp, Croskey-Merritt is showing the same dedication and energy that impressed his college coaches.
'The Type of Passion He Has'
“Bill's had some good flashes for a young guy,” Kingsbury said. “We'll see as we get into these competitive periods with other teams and preseason games.”
While the Commanders’ running back room is deep and full of talent, with players like Brian Robinson Jr, Austin Ekeler, and Jeremy McNichols, Croskey-Merritt’s work ethic is earning him respect. Croskey-Merritt is a rare rookie, taking on roles that some players would see as unglamorous.
Making an Impression at Camp
In many ways, he embodies the “football guy” cliché: the one who truly loves every part of the game, even the parts that nobody wants to take on.
His mentality, especially in the NFL, has become the distinguishing factor that separates him as the kind of player he is. For Croskey-Merritt, the passion is real and has been thoroughly tested.
A season with no stats, no fans cheering him on, no spotlight, just a belief in himself and the process, as well as his love for football, wouldn’t let him walk away. It’s why Kingsbury and the Commanders’ coaches are keeping a close eye on “Bill” as camp progresses.
Whether or not he makes the final roster, Jacory Croskey-Merritt has already made an impression. His rare display of passion in college has already made him an exciting and respected young player in the Commanders' deep running back room.
