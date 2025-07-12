Analyst gives Commanders' Javon Kinlaw harsh criticism
Javon Kinlaw is entering his first season with the Washington Commanders after four years with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the New York Jets.
Kinlaw was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Niners, where he met now-Commanders general manager Adam Peters.
However, Kinlaw isn't perceived to be the same talent he was coming out of college. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed Kinlaw as the biggest bust for the Commanders going into the season.
Kinlaw could struggle with Commanders
"Simply put, the Washington Commanders probably overpaid to land defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. The 2020 first-round pick had a good year with the Jets in 2024, finishing with 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks. However, Washington gave him high-end starter money," Knox wrote.
"The Commanders were clearly eager to replace Jonathan Allen, who was released just before the start of free agency. However, Kinlaw, who had just five tackles for loss and 12 QB pressures in 2024, is unlikely to play up to his $15 million-per-year contract."
In his lone year with the Jets, Kinlaw had a career-high 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks. While the Commanders may have paid a lot to get him, it's clear that they value him highly.
Kinlaw will have a chance to prove his critics wrong as he looks to get the Commanders back to the playoffs for a second consecutive season.
Commanders training camp begins when rookies report on July 18 and veterans arrive on July 22.
