Commander Country

Analyst gives Commanders' Javon Kinlaw harsh criticism

Javon Kinlaw is going into his first season with the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw stands on the field on day one of minicamp
Washington Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw stands on the field on day one of minicamp / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

Javon Kinlaw is entering his first season with the Washington Commanders after four years with the San Francisco 49ers and one with the New York Jets.

Kinlaw was drafted in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Niners, where he met now-Commanders general manager Adam Peters.

However, Kinlaw isn't perceived to be the same talent he was coming out of college. Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox listed Kinlaw as the biggest bust for the Commanders going into the season.

READ MORE: Is Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. underrated?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is pressured by New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis is pressured by New York Jets defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kinlaw could struggle with Commanders

"Simply put, the Washington Commanders probably overpaid to land defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. The 2020 first-round pick had a good year with the Jets in 2024, finishing with 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks. However, Washington gave him high-end starter money," Knox wrote.

"The Commanders were clearly eager to replace Jonathan Allen, who was released just before the start of free agency. However, Kinlaw, who had just five tackles for loss and 12 QB pressures in 2024, is unlikely to play up to his $15 million-per-year contract."

In his lone year with the Jets, Kinlaw had a career-high 40 tackles and 4.5 sacks. While the Commanders may have paid a lot to get him, it's clear that they value him highly.

Kinlaw will have a chance to prove his critics wrong as he looks to get the Commanders back to the playoffs for a second consecutive season.

Commanders training camp begins when rookies report on July 18 and veterans arrive on July 22.

READ MORE: Commanders reveal bold new look with powerful nod to the past

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

 Commanders face big decision that could shape training camp

 Washington Commanders bet big on rebuilt offensive line to fuel 2025 turnaround

 Commanders land in top 5 of surprising new NFL ranking

• Commanders fans will love the latest Jayden Daniels-Deebo Samuel update

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News