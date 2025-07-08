Commanders face big decision that could shape training camp
Training camp is now less than a month away for the Washington Commanders, and while there is excitement to be had about football finally being back, there is a bit of a concern going on in the background.
That concern comes in the form of star wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has skipped portions of voluntary OTAs and all of mandatory minicamp as he looks to receive a large contract extension from the place he has called since being drafted out of Ohio State in 2019.
Reports have surfaced that McLaurin is unhappy with how things have gone thus far in negotiations, and that could move the needle of confidence in him receiving an extension to remain with the Commanders.
The Commanders' offense would undoubtedly take a huge hit if he were head elsewhere, but Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick believes a trade could be made with a familiar team in mind if Washington wanted to go that direction.
Going Back to Cali
"San Francisco enters 2025 with star Brandon Aiyuk returning from ACL surgery and former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall hopeful to make a year-two jump—but could use some additional help for their newly extended quarterback in Brock Purdy," wrote Kadlick. "The 49ers currently have the third-most cap space in the NFL according to Spotrac, and could reasonably meet the 29-year-old's asking price."
With the impasse that the two sides are at, a trade could work out for both the Commanders and McLaurin.
San Francisco has shown a willingness to work with the Commanders' front office going back to the trade that brought Deebo Samuel to the DMV and could be on the search for a standout wide receiver of their own.
Aiyuk is returning from a serious injury, and their other most productive wide receiver, Juaun Jennings isn't quite the running mate McLaurin would be. Pearsall is still unproven, but the 49ers are confident he'll take another leap this season.
The money could work for the 49ers as well as McLaurin is searching for upwards of $30 million per year. McLaurin deserves that type of payday, as the wide receiver market has exploded, but the front office can also point towards the Bucs and Mike Evans as a point of emphasis for why they won't go that high.
If the Commanders were to go this direction and trade for McLaurin they would want a decent haul back in return. It is hard to gauge exactly what San Francisco would be willing to part with for McLaurin's services, but the Commanders would likely want a combination of draft capital and young talent.
READ MORE: Commanders' rival steps up after devastating Texas tragedy
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Donald Trump hints at move involving Washington Commanders new stadium
• Commanders defense needs third-year defensive back to grow
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels builds impact beyond the field