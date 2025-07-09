Commanders reveal bold new look with powerful nod to the past
Since taking over as the managing partner of the Washington Commanders, Josh Harris has not shied away from the team's past and proud heritage that comes from it.
In fact, if anything, Harris has done everything in his and the ownership group's power to steer into the history of the Commanders franchise, including spearheading efforts to bring the team back to Washington, D.C.
The newest effort to reconnect the future with the past came on Wednesday in the form of a new alternate uniform. The 'Super Bowl Era' uniform, as it is being dubbed, not only pushes Washington further into the future but also represents and honors its past.
"On the 93rd anniversary of the inception of the franchise, the Washington Commanders have announced new Super Bowl Era uniforms and helmet honoring some of the greatest teams in the franchise’s history. The uniform will debut on November 2nd when the team hosts the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. The team will return to the historic threads during Week 13 as they welcome the Denver Broncos to Northwest Stadium on Sunday, November 30th and again on Christmas Day when they host the Dallas Cowboys on Netflix," the team announced in a press release.
“We are excited to celebrate Washington’s incredible history with these iconic, Super Bowl Era uniforms this season,” said Mark Clouse, Team President, Washington Commanders. “Ever since Josh Harris and our ownership group acquired the team back in 2023, they’ve placed great value in finding ways to connect the past and present and honor those that made the burgundy and gold what it is today. These uniforms recognize the most successful era of our franchise – one that reflects a culture of excellence and encompasses many historical moments and special memories amongst our fanbase. Our coaches, players and the entire organization could not be more excited to celebrate our team’s legacy while creating new memories in these uniforms this season.”
The new uniform draws direct inspiration from the era of Commanders football when the franchise won three Super Bowls and four NFC Championships.
In a video announcing the release, Washington called back to the time of legendary head coach Joe Gibbs and other iconic players from the past, displaying how the new uniform has been "intricately designed to pay tribute to the club's storied past.
Early reactions are still coming in, but so far, the response appears to be positive.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
