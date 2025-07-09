Commanders fans will love the latest Jayden Daniels-Deebo Samuel update
The Washington Commanders have found their franchise cornerstone in rising star quarterback Jayden Daniels. Following a prolific rookie season where he helped guide the Commanders to an NFC Championship appearance and one of their best campaigns in decades, Daniels is back for more in 2025.
Washington has done its part to build around Daniels, making a few offseason moves that included trading for former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel and former Houston Texans offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil.
The Commanders are banking on Samuel getting back into form following an injury-plagued 2024 season. He appeared in 15 games last year but recorded his fewest receptions since 2020 and scored the second-least total touchdowns of his professional career.
Samuel has been with the team for OTAs and mandatory minicamp, allowing him to start forming an early connection with Daniels. That could be massive for Washington with training camp on the horizon.
"He's also taken off to a hot start with Deebo Samuel, the receiver they acquired recently in the offseason, to get those easy yards," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler recently said on SportsCenter. "You know, screen passes, plays over the middle, even some rushing attacks. So, they feel like that's all good."
While it is nice to see Samuel acclimate swiftly, the Commanders do have to figure things out with star wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The All-Pro is searching for a new contract and there hasn't been much of an update on that front with the preseason drawing closer by the day.
One thing that the Commanders won't have to worry about is the level of commitment from Daniels. He's putting in the work necessary to give him an opportunity to be one of the best players in the league.
"He was so good that people wonder like, 'Hey, is there going to be a sophomore slump here?' I was told that the Commanders are not worried about that for a few reasons. No. 1, Daniels is a maniacal worker. He's like a 5 a.m.-er type in the building. So, he's putting in the hours, no problem."
Daniels will start his second chapter at training camp later this month.
