Analyst Gives Commanders' Jayden Daniels Mixed Review After Eagles Game

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels had a mixed performance against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels has been up and down in his rookie season, but his ups have led to some truly outstanding moments.

While he threw two bizarre interceptions in Week 16 against the Philadelphia Eagles, he launched a season-high five touchdowns to beat the NFC East rival and move one step closer to the playoffs.

CBS Sports writer Chris Trapasso gave Daniels a "C" for his performance against the Eagles.

"What a comeback by the Commanders in a monstrous divisional showdown with the Eagles. I have seen Daniels play better, more efficient games in his rookie season. Four of his five touchdowns were of the wide-open variety, and his interceptions were clearly on him. He did handle the underneath, quick-game portion of the game plan well, and flashed his athleticism on more than a few occasions," Trapasso writes.

Daniels will have a chance to prove himself once again and improve as the Commanders take on fellow rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons in Week 17. Kickoff is scheduled for Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET. The game can be watched on NBC or streamed on Peacock.

Published
