Best and Worst Graded Commanders Defensive Players vs. Eagles in Week 16

While the offense stole the show for the Commanders in their victory, the defense did just enough on the day to limit the Eagles' offense that was without quarterback Jalen Hurts for most of the contest after apparently suffering a concussion which paved the way for former first-round pick Kenny Pickett.
The Commanders were successful against Pickett but still struggled to try and slow down Saquon Barkley who rushed for 150 yards and two scores. Even with Barkley getting his, Washington's defense held the eagles to 3/16 on third downs, sacked the quarterback four times, and came away with two turnovers on the day.
Here is how the Washington Commanders defensive players graded out in their huge 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 16.
Highest Graded:
1. DE Clelin Ferrell
Nov 10, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) scrambles from Washington Commanders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (99) during the first half at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 90.9
2. MLB Bobby Wagner
Dec 15, 2024; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) looks on against the New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 90.8
3. LB Frankie Luvu
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu (4) celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 79.5
4. DE Jalyn Holmes
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jalyn Holmes (96) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 74.8
5. NT Carl Davis Jr.
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Carl Davis Jr. (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 72.6
Lowest Graded:
1. LE Daron Payne
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) passes the ball as Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne (94) defends during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 40.9
2. DE Dante Fowler Jr.
Nov 14, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 45.0
3. CB Mike Sainristil
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with Commanders cornerback Mike Sainristil (0) after throwing a touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 51.8
4. CB Benjamin St-Juste
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs the ball after a catch against Washington Commanders cornerback Benjamin St-Juste (25) during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
PFF Grade: 53.8
5. DE Dorance Armstrong
Dec 1, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (8) scrambles from Washington Commanders defensive end Dorance Armstrong (92) during the fourth quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
