Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Nominated For Awards After Win Over Eagles
The Washington Commanders have been special this season. Their 10-5 record through 15 games is their best start in as many games since 1991. That season, they happened to capture a Super Bowl victory.
To add to the incredible storyline, the Commanders are finding this success just one season removed from a 4-13 finish. They cleaned the house, and it's paid off. However, the arrival of Jayden Daniels under center can't be understated.
The LSU product and former Heisman winner has been outright remarkable as a rookie quarterback in the NFL. He's helped lead the Commanders' impressive turnaround, and he's had some incredible moments in doing so.
In week 16, Daniels led Washington to a huge 36-33 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Their NFC East rivals are leading the division race with the season winding down, but the win was even more important as it pertains to earning a wild card bid to the playoffs.
The Commanders needed 22 fourth-quarter points to mount a comeback and secure a victory, and Daniels provided just that in the matchup. In fact, he finished the game with 258 passing yards and five touchdowns while completing 24 of his 39 passes.
After the stellar effort to lead Washington to the comeback victory, Daniels was nominated for the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week, according to a release. The award goes to the best quarterback, wide receiver or running back any given week.
The two players with the highest votes following the end of voting on Wednesday will win the award. Along with Daniels, Jonathan Taylor, Justin Jefferson, De'Von Achane and Chuba Hubbard were nominated.
Daniels has now been nominated for this award on three different occassions.
With the award winners, FedEx is donating $2,000 per winner each week ($4,000 total) to HBCUs across the nation.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Kade on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Eagles' Nick Sirianni Comments on Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Throws Game-Winning TD vs. Eagles
• Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Exits Game vs. Commanders