Commanders' Jayden Daniels 'Became A Heavy Hitter' In Comeback Win Over Eagles
The Washington Commanders scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to knock down NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles 36-33. It was a chaotic game, and the Commanders mathematically are still in play to win the division title, though it's highly unlikely.
Along the way, Jayden Daniels lit up the Eagles with five touchdown passes. Two were caught by Olamide Zaccheaus, with two more being caught by Jamison Crowder -- including the game-winner -- and one by star wide receiver Terry McLaurin.
The rookie quarterback was electric in the huge divisional victory over the Eagles, who were riding a winning streak into the matchup. For Daniels to lead a game-winning drive and win the way he did was huge, though. According to head coach Dan Quinn, Daniels "became a heavy hitter" after the win.
“He really lights up in those spots. Today he became a heavy hitter. He really did," Quinn said. "In a difficult game of a turnover margin that goes against you… to know that at the end you're ready to go make a play to go give yourself a shot to win it, that's a big deal.”
Daniels and the Commanders simply found a way. They won the ball game. And in the end, that's what matters the most. Washington had to score 22 fourth-quarter points to win the game, which was an illustrious comeback. Daniels had some incredible moments, too, regardless of the turnover margin.
The Commanders are now 10-5, which continues their best start to the season since 1991. They've built something truly special just one season removed from a 4-13 record. Daniels has been essential to the turnaround, too, and Washington's win over the Eagles feels marquee in the culture they are establishing, too.
