Analyst makes bold prediction after Commanders' Terry McLaurin trade request
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is still upholding his trade request as contract negotiations between him and the front office haven't made progress.
CBS Sports writer Cody Benjamin believes McLaurin won't be traded, but he also won't sign a long-term deal with the Commanders.
READ MORE: Commanders get positive news on Terry McLaurin contract negotiations
"The All-Pro wide receiver wants a pay raise ahead of the final year of his current contract," Benjamin wrote.
"McLaurin recently requested a trade after growing frustrated with Commanders leadership over stagnant extension talks, despite indicating weeks earlier he ultimately desired to remain in Washington. McLaurin is signed through 2025, due $25.5 million in the final year of a three-year extension. Many have speculated McLaurin, who's logged five straight 1,000-yard seasons, is hoping for about $30 million per year, or roughly what DK Metcalf, a similarly productive receiver, got from the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason."
Commanders may not extend McLaurin
The Commanders are concerned about paying McLaurin so much money as he turns 30 years old.
That's a valid concern to have, but he has earned a raise as he's dealt with so much during his time in the nation's capital.
Without McLaurin, the Commanders offense completely changes and the team's chances of making it back to the NFC Championship are much lower, even after the team traded for Deebo Samuel earlier in the offseason.
The Commanders will return to the field in the preseason opener against the New England Patriots.
READ MORE: AFC contender is reportedly trying to trade for Commanders' Terry McLaurin
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• The one player who embodies the Commanders' entire journey
• Commanders star QB Jayden Daniels' showcases intense leadership approach
• This Commanders QB is already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame
• Commanders coach reveals his one unbreakable rule for all players