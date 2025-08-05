Commanders get positive news on Terry McLaurin contract negotiations
Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is a buzzy name after his recent trade request.
Bleacher Report writer Moe Moton listed him as the most important contract decision for the Commanders, but there could be positive news towards the end of the negotiation saga.
"McLaurin skipped mandatory minicamp and reported to training camp a few days after the Commanders' veterans. Upon his arrival, the team placed him on the physical unable to perform list with an ankle injury. Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz reported that McLaurin has requested a trade," Moton wrote.
"According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, who appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, Washington isn't close to an agreement on an extension with McLaurin. The NFL insider also stated that the two-time Pro Bowl receiver will command at least $33 million annually.
"The Athletic's Nicki Jhabvala reported that the Commanders are not interested in trading McLaurin. Washington will likely find a way to meet the contract demands of its top offensive skill player."
McLaurin deal could be in the works
The Commanders were viewed as one of the top teams going into the upcoming season, but McLaurin's absence from training camp and subsequent trade request has put a damper on what has been a positive offseason.
If McLaurin and the team can come to an agreement, the Commanders can get right back to their expectations as one of the best teams in the league for the upcoming season.
Washington begins its preseason on Friday night against the New England Patriots. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET inside Gillette Stadium.
