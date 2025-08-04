AFC contender is reportedly trying to trade for Commanders' Terry McLaurin
The Washington Commanders may not be looking to trade star wide receiver Terry McLaurin following his trade request, but that does not mean teams aren't calling to gauge whether or not they would be willing to.
Per reports, the Pittsburgh Steelers recently reached out to the Commanders about a trade for McLaurin. However, it doesn't seem as if anything will come of it.
Scary Terry Meets the Steel City?
Per the sources, Steelers general manager Omar Khan gave Adam Peters and the front office a call looking to acquire McLaurin to pair alongside recently acquired DK Metcalf.
Those talks seemingly went nowhere as nothing is expected to come from it.
It should come as no surprise that the Steelers would be interested in making a move for McLaurin.
With the departure of George Pickens this offseason, the Steelers bolstered the room with Metcalf, but outside of him, Pittsburgh's wide receivers could use a facelift.
Veteran Robert Woods is paired with the likes of Calvin Austin III, Roman Wilson, and a host of other depth guys like Scotty Miller and Ben Skowronek. Adding McLaurin next to Metcalf would give Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin another lethal weapon to utilize in the passing game, especially given the current nature of their wide receiver corps.
All Signs Point Towards a Washington Make Up
According to the same sources, McLaurin not only wants to be paid like a true WR1, but he also wants to be featured as the WR1 on any team he is playing for.
Up to this point, it seemed that money was the only holdup in the conversations about an extension with McLaurin, but it appears that bringing in Deebo Samuel could have had an impact on things as well.
However, while the addition of Samuel brought in another elite weapon, McLaurin still clears him as a true #1 wide receiver.
The Commanders have made it known they have no intention of trading McLaurin, but that could change if the right offer makes it to them. The possibility of a trade appears slim at the moment, and all signs point towards the front office folding their hand to ultimately give McLaurin a contract that he is searching for.
