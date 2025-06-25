Commander Country

Marshon Lattimore must be better for Commanders

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore has to improve in his first full season with the team.

Jeremy Brener

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis greets former teammate Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore.
New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis greets former teammate Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore is about to start his first full season in the nation's capital.

The Commanders acquired Lattimore and a draft pick back in November for three draft picks, including a third-rounder.

ESPN insider John Keim evaluates Lattimore's placement on the roster going into the 2025 campaign.

Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saint
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore during warmups before the game against the New Orleans Saints / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Lattimore needs to be better

"Lattimore has no guaranteed money remaining on the final two years of his deal. He'll count $18 million vs. the cap in 2025 and $18.5 million in '26. If he's cut after the season there would be no dead money on Washington's salary cap," Keim wrote.

"Washington traded picks in the third, fourth and sixth rounds to New Orleans for Lattimore and a fifth-round pick on Nov. 5. But a hamstring injury limited him to two regular-season games (and all three playoff contests). Lattimore had games where teams (New Orleans, Detroit) didn't challenge him and others where teams attacked him (Tampa Bay, Philadelphia). He needs a stronger showing, not to mention to stay healthy as he has played in only 26 games combined the past three years."

Lattimore struggled to find his footing after the midseason trade with the Commanders.

The former All-Pro cornerback logged just four tackles in two games for the Commanders in the regular season. Lattimore performed better in three postseason appearances with 15 tackles, but he has room for improvement.

Lattimore is set to report to training camp on July 22.

Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

