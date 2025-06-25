Marshon Lattimore must be better for Commanders
Washington Commanders cornerback Marshon Lattimore is about to start his first full season in the nation's capital.
The Commanders acquired Lattimore and a draft pick back in November for three draft picks, including a third-rounder.
ESPN insider John Keim evaluates Lattimore's placement on the roster going into the 2025 campaign.
Lattimore needs to be better
"Lattimore has no guaranteed money remaining on the final two years of his deal. He'll count $18 million vs. the cap in 2025 and $18.5 million in '26. If he's cut after the season there would be no dead money on Washington's salary cap," Keim wrote.
"Washington traded picks in the third, fourth and sixth rounds to New Orleans for Lattimore and a fifth-round pick on Nov. 5. But a hamstring injury limited him to two regular-season games (and all three playoff contests). Lattimore had games where teams (New Orleans, Detroit) didn't challenge him and others where teams attacked him (Tampa Bay, Philadelphia). He needs a stronger showing, not to mention to stay healthy as he has played in only 26 games combined the past three years."
Lattimore struggled to find his footing after the midseason trade with the Commanders.
The former All-Pro cornerback logged just four tackles in two games for the Commanders in the regular season. Lattimore performed better in three postseason appearances with 15 tackles, but he has room for improvement.
Lattimore is set to report to training camp on July 22.
