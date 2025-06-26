Why one position group could quietly shape the Commanders' defense in 2025
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. says his unit will be able to maintain or improve on their pass rushing success in 2024 while upgrading their run defense as well.
Helping to do that are various additions to the Commanders' defensive front, including veteran defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. and lineman Javon Kinlaw.
Whether or not Washington is successful in this attempt to upgrade the defense this season will hinge greatly upon their performance. Fortunately for Whitt, he also has the league's fifth-best linebacker group to help him out at the second level, according to Pro Football Focus.
"The Commanders face questions in other areas of their defense, but Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu are the heart and soul of the unit. Wagner continued to prove why he is a sure-fire Hall of Famer by earning a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade and a 90.9 PFF pass-rush grade at 34 years old in 2024. Luvu’s 64.2 PFF overall grade represents a decrease from his prior work in Carolina, but he is still a valuable and versatile piece capable of affecting games in multiple ways," PFF says.
"Wagner and Luvu were both incredibly durable last season, as well, with each playing well over 1,200 snaps. If they need rest, young players such as Jordan Magee and Kain Medrano are available."
It is a testament to PFF's thoroughness that Magee and Medrano are mentioned here as well.
Medrano, the rookie out of UCLA, is viewed as a versatile Swiss Army Knife type of player who could fill multiple roles while Magee's football IQ has starter potential if his body can hold up to the NFL workflow in year two.
Whitt revealed at one point in 2024 the team was developing a defensive package that included Magee on the field with Wagner and Luvu that would give them three solid linebackers to employ against 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) looks.
Magee suffered a knee injury that halted the development of that package, however, and once the season was underway, the idea was put on hold until 2025.
Well, now the new year is here, Magee recently told CommanderGameday that he feels fully healthy again, and in kind, he's been seen taking first team reps in place of Wagner who was not asked to perform many due to his status as a future Hall of Famer and proving he's pretty good at what he does.
Not mentioned, but someone to look out for as well, is second-year hybrid safety/linebacker Dominique Hampton who spent his entire rookie season learning the ins and outs of linebacker play, and may be a dark horse candidate to make an impact this year if all of that learning turns into on-field production.
