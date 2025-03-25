NFL analyst believes Commanders aced Laremy Tunsil trade with Texans
The Washington Commanders improved their offensive line by trading for Houston Texans left tackle Laremy Tunsil.
NFL.com writer Kevin Patra graded the trade, giving the Commanders an "A-" for the move.
Tunsil trade looks good for Commanders
"There are only so many wall-sealing left tackles on the planet. The Commanders had a chance to acquire one, and they pounced. It's smart. If Laremy Tunsil cleans up his penalties -- which I expect him to -- they have a lock-down tackle to protect star young quarterback. This move wasn't cheap, and it could cost more if an extension comes down the pike, but these are the types of swings clubs on the up-slope should take. And I don't expect the 30-year-old to fall off a cliff," Patra writes.
While the Tunsil trade looks good on paper, the Commanders still need him to perform on Sundays in the fall before the deal looks like a winner, but everything points to Washington getting better.
