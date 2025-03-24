NFL agent believes Commanders’ Jayden Daniels could be first $90 million per year QB
Record-breaking contracts are becoming the norm in the NFL—especially for quarterbacks. Now, the spotlight is turning toward Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, with early discussions emerging about the possibility of him landing a $90 million-per-year deal before his contract expires in 2027.
The league's salary cap rises each year, and as teams continue to allocate more money to the quarterbacks, the financial benchmarks keep climbing. Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, and Justin Herbert all have deals averaging over $40 million annually. Given how Daniels performed this past season, it's not far-fetched to think he could push toward $90 million annually in just a few seasons.
NFL agent J.I. Hasell, speaking to BMitch and Finlay on 106.7 The Fan, suggested that while $100 million annually might be a stretch, $90 million is "very plausible" if Daniels maintains elite-level play through his first three seasons.
For the Commanders, the smart move would be to extend Daniels as soon as he becomes eligible after Year 3—assuming he continues to prove himself as a franchise quarterback. If Daniels develops into a top-tier player, Washington may need to brace for a historic payday.
While $90 million per year seems unimaginable today, the NFL's financial landscape evolves quickly. He might set the next mark if Daniels lives up to the hype.
