Deebo Samuel's message to Commanders fans

The new Washington Commanders receiver had something to say to fans as he arrived to the team facility for the first time.

David Harrison

Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Nov 10, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. (1) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Washington Commanders receiver Deebo Samuel met with the local media for the first time Thursday and covered a wide array of topics.

Just about nothing was off the table, including why he put the Commanders so high up on his top five list of teams he wanted to be traded to and his feeling behind the decision he made to request a trade from the San Francisco 49ers this offseason.

Samuel was his usual brand of honesty and upfront, which resulted in some short answers to Washington reporters and some longer ones. One answer he gave with some real thought behind it was when he was asked what people can expect to get from him this season.

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr. / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

"One, they getting a motivated Deebo. Two, you're going to get a dog out here. I'm ready to come in here and work right alongside of (receiver) Terry McLaurin," Samuel said.

He also took time to speak directly to fans through the team's social media staff. That message was posted by the social team, for all Commanders fans to hear.

