Super Bowl champion has bold take on Commanders’ upcoming season
Last season was a rebuilding year for the Washington Commanders — or so it seemed. Instead, they shocked the league, finishing second in the NFC East with a 12-5 record — their best since 1991. Now, all eyes are on them and second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels. After Daniels' standout rookie season, the Commanders have made aggressive offseason moves to position themselves as NFC contenders.
NFL analyst and former wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson weighed in on the Commanders' outlook for next season, emphasizing their bold approach. "They're going to be better. And this is why they went out and got [Laremy] Tunsil. This is why they went out and got Deebo Samuel," Johnson said of the Commanders' latest acquisitions. "They're ahead of the curve — a thousand times over."
These current acquisitions signal Washigton has a strategic push to strengthen areas that hindered them last season and say they're ready to compete at the highest level.
Adding Laremy Tunsil, a five-time Pro Bowl left tackle, will provide protection for Daniels to utilize his dual-threat ability to extend plays.
"You don't go out and get a five-time Pro Bowl left tackle unless you believe you're right there," Johnson
The Commanders didn't stop there. They traded for Deebo Samuel from the San Francisco 49ers, adding another weapon to the offense alongside Terry McLaurin. Johnson was clear about what this means: "You don't trade for Deebo Samuel unless you believe you're right there."
With these key additions, Johnson believes the Commanders can go further than they did last season. "So now they get to Philly in the NFC Championship game. A few plays here and there, and they're in the Super Bowl," he predicted. His bold outlook reflects the growing expectations around the team.
"They said in the offseason, 'These are the moves we need to make to get over the hump in year two.' Anything short of an NFC Championship appearance for Jayden Daniels in year two is a complete failure," Johnson boldly stated his expectations for the team this upcoming season.
As soon as the trade window opened earlier this March, the Commanders made bold offseason moves to address the team's immediate needs and demonstrate their long-term vision. Adding Tunsil and Samuel to the offense underscores that commitment. Johnson's analysis suggests that the Commanders are ahead of schedule in their rebuild — and poised for a deep playoff run.
But with high expectations comes pressure. Johnson made it clear that the Commanders' aggressive approach leaves little room for error. "Anything less than [an NFC Championship appearance] is a complete failure," he repeated.
With a revamped roster and a clear sense of urgency, the Commanders have the pieces to make noise in the NFC. Johnson's assessment serves as both a vote of confidence and a challenge: the time to win is now.
