Commanders should still be targeting $30+ million edge defender
The Washington Commanders have been busy this offseason, but there still could be room for one more big move before the NFL Draft, says Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron.
While the Commanders got the offseason started with a bang, trading for San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and Houston Texans offensive lineman Laremy Tunsil, things quieted down a bit outside of those moves.
Washington gave defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw a deal that has actually sparked some anger among those who feel the team overpaid for him. General manager Adam Peters also brought in veteran safety Will Harris to possibly help replace Jeremy Chinn who signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, and brought back key veterans from 2024 like linebacker Bobby Wagner and tight ends Zach Ertz and John Bates.
Settled into the sometimes lesser-celebrated portion of free agency where teams re-sign several of their own role players, the Commanders are happy to be bringing back receiver Noah Brown, quarterback Marcus Mariota, and punter Tress Way, among others.
While the quieter waters of the offseason have seemed to arrive in Washington, Cameron suggests the team should not take their eyes off of the big whale that is Cincinnati Bengals edge defender Trey Hendrickson.
"Commanders’ general manager Adam Peters has been no stranger to acquiring high-end talent via trades this offseason, and one notable spot he may target next is the pass rush," Cameron writes while identifying Hendrickson as a trade target who would fill a major need for the Commanders. "Washington’s defense struggled to generate pressure off the edge, posting just a 19.4% pass-rush win rate (24th in the NFL) at the position while Dorance Armstrong finished as the only edge rusher to post a PFF pass-rush grade above 66.0."
"Hendrickson requested permission to seek a trade earlier this offseason. The 30-year-old pass-rusher was also seeking an extension with his contract set to expire after the 2025 season but now appears to be the odd man out in Cincy’s future," He continued. "Coming off the best season of his career, where he earned a top-five PFF pass-rush grade (90.4) while leading the NFL in sacks (18), Hendrickson profiles as the perfect piece to elevate Dan Quinn’s defense."
