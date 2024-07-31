'Anything is Possible!' Washington Commanders WR Excited About Rookie Jayden Daniels
The Washington Commanders have a new outlook with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and the No. 2 overall pick is putting his team in position to do new things as an offense.
Wide receiver Jahan Dotson has noticed Daniels' talents and is excited about where things will go for the Commanders offense.
“I mean, with him, anything is possible and he's showing you that," Dotson said. "Me and [WR] Terry [McLaurin], were just talking about it on the sideline. You know, he's putting the ball in in places where it makes our job so much more easier, because he is putting it where only you can get it and the defender has no play on it. You truly got to cherish stuff like that and be thankful for it because not everyone can do that. He's a special talent and he's showing you guys, he is showing us each and every day and we're just excited that he's on our side.”
Daniels throwing perfect passes in practice is one thing, but it will be interesting to see if it translates to a game against another team.
If it does and Daniels is able to set Dotson and McLaurin up for success, the Commanders could be in business on the offensive side of the ball.
