Commanders HC Dan Quinn Unrevealing When Discussing Number Of QBs Team Will Roster
There is no denying the fact that quarterback is the most important position in the game of football. The ball touches his hands every play and it is up to him to make the correct reads and right decisions to help lead his team to victory.
The Washington Commanders have struggled in this important aspect of a team for more than 20 years, but now entering the 2024 NFL season they have a slew of quarterbacks at their disposal and will have to do their due diligence to narrow down who to keep on their roster once it is time for cuts.
The slew of quarterbacks concerned here are second-overall pick and presumed starter Jayden Daniels, veteran leader Marcus Mariota, veteran journeyman Jeff Driskel, and recent undrafted free agent rookie out of Notre Dame/Wake Forest Sam Hartman.
It is a foregone conclusion at this point that Daniels will be the starter once the 2024 season kicks off in September despite the staff not publicly announcing him as such, but for the others, they will be competing for however many spots remain. The number of QB slots available for the taking is unknown at this point, and according to head coach Dan Quinn that answer likely isn't coming until it is clear what direction they should head.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders QB Marcus Mariota on Rookie Teammate Jayden Daniels
"That's one that [general manager Adam Peters] can probably hit on with you as well, but not all the teams are using two. I mean (not) all the teams are using three. How does practice squad and elevations factor into that? There's some new guidelines regarding that this year," Quinn said when asked about the potential number of quarterbacks the team will keep on the active roster. But all that said, I think there's such importance to the position, that you're always wanting to develop and keep pushing into that space and having people in the building that are kind of growing up within the program. So we've not made a determination yet about numbers, final roster, practice squad, but what I can say is I'm pleased with the group of four that we have here, and the work that they're putting in, not just throwing, because that's a huge part of playing quarterback, but it's not the only part. It's playing the position, getting in and out of checks, what's the protection, decision making? So, I've been pleased with what I've seen so far by the group. It's a fun group to coach."
It is great to see that all the quarterbacks are progressing along and pleasing their head coach, but eventually, tough decisions will have to be made. Do the Commanders and Quinn/Kingsbury decide to keep two or three active guys on the roster and then what happens to the other two or one guy(s) depending on the direction they plan to head?
Having four guys who have proven to be reliable, whether at the collegiate or professional level, is a treasure, but at the end of the day, teams will have to make hard decisions that put the team in the best position to win. And if that means having to let go of one or two of these guys to elevate a position elsewhere then that is what it might take as the Commanders look to shift the tides in Washington not only in 2024 but well into the future as well.
READ MORE: Washington Commanders Notebook: Rookies Hold Their Own in Pads for the First Time
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Raiders' Davante Adams Bashes Commanders Fanbase
• Washington Commanders Veteran Excited About Reunion with Coach
• Best Quotes From Day 5 of Washington Commanders Training Camp
• Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Doing 'Phenomenal', Says Veteran TE