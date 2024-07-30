Washington Commanders HC Dan Quinn Praises High-Potential Linebacker
The Washington Commanders are roughly one week into training camp, and there has been time for standouts to make an impact. Rookie linebacker Jordan Magee has done just that, as he's impressed during his short time in a Commanders jersey.
Plenty of people within the organization have gone on to praise the Commanders' rookie linebacker, including a legend at the position in Bobby Wagner, who inked a deal with Washington this past offseason.
Magee has taken advantage of playing alongside Wagner, with the veteran already taking notice of the rookie. He isn't the only one, though, as head coach Dan Quinn pointed out and praised Magee.
“I’d say the speed and athleticism is what jumps out to me,” Quinn said about Magee. “He’s got a rare quickness and short-area burst to him that the really good linebackers have. He plays square and he’s got real speed, so we’re going to push him hard in those spaces. But he’s off to an excellent start.”
The rookie linebacker was a fifth-round pick out of Temple during the 2024 NFL Draft. With Frankie Luvu and Wagner taking the two starting linebacker spots, Magee has done work with the edge rushers, but Quinn pointed out his potential at the linebacker spot. Working out with both positions goes to show Magee's versatility, though, which will help him see the field more often and help him throughout his development.
Furthermore, Magee is an archetype Quinn is a fan of, which will help him develop within the system. It helps that the rookie isn't facing much pressure to make an instant impact. There will be plenty to learn from some solid talents with plenty of NFL experience.
The potential is there from Magee, and the Commanders seem to be high on him. The fifth-round pick could easily work into being labeled a steal in the class if all works out.
