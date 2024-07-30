Washington Commanders Notebook: Jer'Zhan Newton Makes Teams Debut at Training Camp
ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders got Week 2 of their training camp started with cloud coverage cooling an otherwise scorching summer session.
They also got rookie defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton on the field for Commanders team drills for the first time. A welcome addition to the already competitive environment.
That's where we'll start this Day 6 edition of the Washington training camp notebook.
HEEEEEERE'S JOHNNY (NEWTON)!
It's the moment mosT of us have been waiting for. Certainly Jer'Zhan Newton has been.
For the first time the Commanders rookie got onto the field in team drills, and he didn't disappoint, getting into the face of quarterback Sam Hartman quickly and showing off his trademark speed off the line of scrimmage. Something he says isn't even at 100 percent yet.
"Rome wasn't built overnight, so I'm not expecting to get back to 100 percent, first day of practice," Newton said. "Just getting my feet. Honestly, this is my first NFL practice, getting up to speed and hopefully, eventually for sure soon I'll be back to 100 percent and back to my old self.”
JAYDEN THROWS ANOTHER GAME WINNER
The scenario was this: 50 seconds left on the clock, down by four, and in your own end of the field. From there, quarterback Jayden Daniels led the first-team offense on a drive that culminated with a touchdown pass to tight end Zach Ertz on a slant route that took the veteran into the end zone.
He celebrated the score by punting the ball, which drew imaginary flags from the officials on site along with cheers and laughs from the crowd of Washington season ticket holders in attendance.
It was Daniels' second game-winning drive of training camp, and a good way to further illustrate the growth the rookie is showing in his first year of preseason development.
Overall, Daniels completed two of his three passes on the scoring drive.
PLAY OF THE DAY
The play of the day didn't belong to Daniels, it belonged to quarterback Marcus Mariota and receiver Brycen Tremayne.
Commanders in-house media hasn't posted the video yet - so hopefully they got it - but Mariota targeted the receiver deep down the field and as the ball came down Tremayne laid out for the catch, which he made in spectacular fashion.
It wasn't the only big play of the day from the offense, but it was the most impressive.
