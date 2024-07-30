Raiders' Davante Adams Bashes Commanders Fanbase
There's a sense of fresh air within the Washington Commanders organization, and this is soothing for the fanbase, as they can finally expect more out of their favorite NFL team. For players across the league -- not much has changed. Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, in particular, isn't a fan of the team's fanbase.
Appearing on the First We Feast show, Adams revealed his distaste of the franchise's fanbase.
“They’re obviously just miserable because the stadium is horrible," Adams claimed on the show. "The city is not great at all. ...that's just how I feel."
In all fairness to the fanbase, the Commanders haven't notched double-digit wins in a season since 2012 when Robert Griffin III was at the helm. Their last NFC East division championship came in 2020, though they posted a 7-9 record to do so and lost in the Wild Card round.
To put it simply, there hasn't been much to cheer for in D.C. for quite some time. There has been mediocrity under center, and a lack of star play leaves no reason for fans to get up for an already mediocre team.
The tide could be turning for Washington, though. The franchise is under new ownership, and new general manager Adam Peters seems up to the challenge of turning the team around. Dan Quinn is the team's head coach, which should bring a stout defense and strong culture. Sprinkle in Jayden Daniels as the No. 2 overall pick to now have a Heisman-winning quarterback under center, and there's a big change coming for the Commanders.
As if the franchise wasn't already heading in the right direction, the comments made by Adams are perfect bulletin board material to show in the locker room to continue lighting a fire to get improved play from the squad moving forward.
