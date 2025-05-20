Commander Country

One of the NFL’s biggest 2025 rematches? Bears vs. Commanders

The Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears on a Hail Mary last season.

Oct 27, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA;Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn celebrates while leaving the field after the Commanders' game against the Chicago Bears at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have a number of games worth looking at on the calendar for the upcoming season, but none may be more anticipated than the team's rematch against the Chicago Bears.

The Commanders' win against the Bears was one of the most thrilling finishes in the 2024 season, and that's why NFL.com writer Jeremy Bergman named the rematch as one of the 10 primetime games to watch for the upcoming season.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown prepares to catch a game-winning Hail Mary pass against the Chicago Bears
Washington Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown prepares to catch a game-winning Hail Mary pass against the Chicago Bears. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Bears vs. Commanders brings intrigue

"Caleb Williams and the Bears return to the scene of the crime nearly a year to the day when their 2024 season was turned upside down by Jayden Daniels' Hail Mary," Bergman wrote.

"A rematch of one of 2024's most fantastic finishes, Bears-Commanders Part II will once again pit the top two picks in last year's draft against one another. Only this time, Williams will have a new coach and offensive line to help his case. Bears fans are hoping Ben Johnson can do for their No. 1 pick what Dan Quinn and OC Kliff Kingsbury did for Washington's No. 2 selection last year, building an offense around Daniels that propelled him to OROY honors. On the other side of the ball, we'll see if Bears safety (and scapegoat) Tyrique Stevenson keeps his eye on the field under the bright lights this time around."

The Bears will be improved this season with new head coach Ben Johnson looking to bring his unorthodox, but successful offensive tactics from his time with the Detroit Lions.

This game could have a big impact on the playoff seeding in the NFC, so it only adds to the importance of the matchup.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

