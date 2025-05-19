Commanders linebacker slams 'Tush Push' as NFL vote looms
The Washington Commanders' rival, the Philadelphia Eagles, are facing the possibility of their favorite play being voted out of the league
The Commanders have a strong voice speaking out against the NFL’s most controversial short-yardage play.
Washington Linebacker Frankie Luvu didn’t mince words when asked for his opinion on the “tush push,” saying, “I think they should ban it.”
READ MORE: Commanders’ Deebo Samuel sends 4-word message to 49ers’ Brock Purdy
The Commanders' defender has had a frustrating history with the play, most notably during the NFC Championship Game last season. Luvu was flagged for back-to-back penalties after diving over the pile in an attempt to stop the Eagles’ patented sneak. Both flags extended the drive and led to a touchdown. Luvu also discussed what he compares the play to.
"It’s kind of like a cheepo play. … That’s pretty much a scrum in rugby. That’s how I kind of look at it. And we’ve got to have a scrum, too, on the other side. An the scrum is, we have a cadence where we all go at once. It’s not like you hard count and this and that, where now you’re getting us — or myself — jumping over the pile thinking that you’re going to snap the ball. That’s just my own personal opinion, and I’m going to leave it at that.”
Washington, along with the rest of the NFL, will be watching closely this week as league owners are set to vote on the fate of the play.
The NFL’s 32 owners will meet Tuesday and Wednesday in Minneapolis to decide whether to ban the “tush push.” The vote was tabled during the league’s spring meetings in West Palm Beach but will be revisited this week with an official decision expected, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Eagles have used the play to perfection behind quarterback Jalen Hurts and one of the league’s most dominant offensive lines. Still, defenders like Luvu believe it gives the offense an unfair advantage, removes skill from the trenches, and puts players at unnecessary risk.
With that vote looming, the Commanders’ veteran linebacker has made it clear where he stands — and he’s not alone.
READ MORE: Analyst predicts slight Commanders regression in upcoming season
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders starting lineup projections revealed
• Commanders set for rare international game after nine years
• Commanders potential trade target not happy at all with Bengals