Commanders continue to bolster offense in 2026 mock draft
The Washington Commanders have spent a lot of time and resources this offseason improving what was already the fifth-best scoring offense in the NFL in 2024.
One position they didn't address as far as improvements are concerned is the running back group where the Commanders area again expected to feature the duo of Brian Robinson Jr. and Austin Ekeler as the primary ball-carriers outside of quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Certainly, Washington doesn't prefer to have Daniels leading the team in rushing every year like he did in his rookie season. That assumption is likely what inspired Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick to mock a new back for Daniels in the 2026 NFL Draft.
READ MORE: Commanders set for rare international game after nine years
"Love is the cream of the crop in ’26. The 6' 0", 212-pounder is big, instinctive and capable of hitting big plays. He also still has plenty of tread on his tires—he has 234 carries through two seasons—and has proven he can make plays out of the backfield. Pairing Love with Jayden Daniels would give the Commanders a dynamic young duo in the backfield," Flick says.
Despite the fact that every Commanders' running back outside of 2025 seventh-round pick Jacory Croskey-Merritt is playing on an expiring contract this season, the team didn't feel the need to target one earlier in the selection meeting than Day 3. At least, they didn't see the need to reach for one.
Washington also didn't bring any new faces in during free agency, instead opting to return Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez Jr. to lineup on the depth chart behind Robinson and Ekeler.
There is a buzz growing around Croskey-Merritt, however, with fans, media, and surely the team, excited to see what he can do now that he's gotten his shot at the NFL.
Robbed of his final 11 collegiate games, given how he started the season and the clear talent he possesses, we project he may have been targeted by another team as early as the fourth-round had he been able to play the games he lost.
If Croskey-Merritt proves to have real NFL potential in whatever workload he receives this year, it may be him and others tha Love may join, alongside Daniels, in 2026.
Regardless of what the future holds, Washington fans coveting a running back in the next draft should certainly be keeping an eye on Notre Dame as it looks to return to the College Football National Championship Game this season.
READ MORE: Commanders rookie wide receiver could compete for starter snaps
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders among top 3 teams in latest NFL rankings
• Commanders player named as one analyst's most anticipated debut of 2025
• Commanders WR opens up about Jayden Daniels and the 2025 season
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ mom opens up about his dating life