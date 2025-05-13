Commanders potential trade target not happy at all with Bengals
The Washington Commanders may have an unexpected opportunity to upgrade their pass rush following a recent development in Cincinnati.
The Commanders currently have Dorance Armstrong and Frankie Luvu as their most proven edge rushers, but the unit still lacks a dominant pass-rushing presence.
Star defensive end Trey Hendrickson has expressed public frustration with the Bengals over stalled contract talks, a situation that could open the door for a team like the Commanders to make a move. In a statement to ESPN, Hendrickson made it clear that contract talks with the Bengals had gone silent since the NFL Draft.
“Rather than using collaboration to get us to a point to bring me home to the team, THEY are no longer communicating,” Hendrickson said. “I have been eagerly awaiting a resolution of this situation, but that’s hard to do when there is no discussion and an evident lack of interest in reaching mutual goals.”
Hendrickson also said that the offers presented to him “did not reflect the vision we shared and were promised,” despite his consistent performance.
General Manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn have said they have confidence in the current group of edge rushers. If the Commanders were to add someone from the outside, it would likely be a veteran free agent.
Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17.5 sacks last season and earned All-Pro honors, would instantly change the dynamic of the Commanders' front seven. The team has been aggressive this offseason in building around quarterback Jayden Daniels, and could see Hendrickson as a missing piece on defense.
If Cincinnati remains unresponsive, Washington may be in prime position to pounce on a potential trade for one of the league’s most productive pass rushers.
