Former Commanders QB saw it coming with Caleb Williams and the Bears
The Washington Commanders struck gold when they selected Jayden Daniels as their quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Little did they know he would quickly become the face of the franchise. Taken No. 2 overall, Daniels has rejuvenated the organization with his dual-threat ability, poise, and natural leadership. Choosing him over Washington, D.C. native Caleb Williams—rather than trading up to No. 1—might go down as one of the team’s best decisions in recent history.
Williams, selected first overall by the Chicago Bears, entered the league with massive expectations. But former Commanders quarterback Robert Griffin III seemed to foreshadow what was coming.
While in Chicago, Williams was thrown into an unstable environment. A recent report revealed that he wasn’t even taught how to properly study game film—an astonishing detail for any rookie, let alone the No. 1 pick.
Before the draft, Griffin caught heat for saying Williams should “pull an Eli Manning” and refuse to play for the Bears. At the time, the take was viewed as outrageous. Now, it sounds prophetic.
The Bears have since undergone a major overhaul. They’ve brought in a new head coach, Ben Johnson, and focused on bolstering the offensive line to give Williams a better shot at success. Meanwhile, the Commanders had their structure set from the start.
Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury and quarterback coaches Tavita Pritchard and David Blough created a system tailored to Daniels’ strengths. Veteran Marcus Mariota provided steady mentorship in the quarterback room, while star receiver Terry McLaurin quickly built on-field chemistry with the rookie.
Now, the two quarterbacks are set for a Week 6 matchup on Monday Night Football in the 2025 season. For Daniels, it’s a chance to reinforce why he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year. For Williams, it’s an opportunity to prove he's still capable of becoming the star many projected him to be.
As for Griffin III, his words have been vindicated. His early warnings weren’t just hot takes it was hard truths.
